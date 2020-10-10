Adilabad: 'There's tough competition for temple committee posts'

Adilabad: In the erstwhile Adilabad district, leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Smiti (TRS) are focusing on the respective temple chairman posts and governing body, after the notification issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Endowment department on September 22.

Leaders have been roaming around Endowment Commissioner office with the reference letter of top leaders of their respective constituencies. October 12 is last date of submission and everyday hundreds of aspirant candidates are applying for the posts. In the joint district, especially, there is a tough competition for Basara Saraswathi goddess temple, Adelli Pochamma temple, Marvadi Dharma Shala Balaji temple Adilabad and Jainath Lakshmi Narayana temple. Applicants have been roaming around MLA's residences to verify their application and to impress them to get their blessings. Some MLAs are saying that it has become a big headache to give a recommendation letter as it is a stiff competition. It is known that some MLAs are giving recommendation letter on caste basis to fill the nominated posts while others are recommending based on the vote bank and dominant castes.

There is lack of full-fledged committees organising special programmes. With temporary committee in the joint district, the Endowment department has issued notification for the 24 temples in - Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Asifabad districts.