Adivasi Poru Garjana Sabha to Take Place in Indravelli Today

The Thudum Debba organization has called for the Poru Garjana Sabha, which is set to be held today in Indravelli, Adilabad district.
The Thudum Debba organization has called for the Poru Garjana Sabha, which is set to be held today in Indravelli, Adilabad district. The event aims to highlight the struggles and rights of the Adivasi community.
Thudum Debba, a prominent Adivasi rights organization, has organized this public meeting with a 13-point agenda. The demands primarily focus on safeguarding Adivasi identity, ensuring their rights over land, forest, and resources, and opposing any policies that undermine their constitutional protections.
The Poru Garjana Sabha is expected to witness significant participation from the tribal community and their leaders, who are uniting to amplify their voices against marginalization and injustice. Indravelli, a place with historical importance in the Adivasi movement, serves as a symbolic location for this gathering.
The Adivasi leaders are calling for immediate action to address their long-pending demands and ensure the preservation of their cultural heritage and livelihood. The event underlines the community's determination to fight for their rightful place in society.