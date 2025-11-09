Advocates Launch Padayatra from Allampur to Hyderabad Demanding Protection Law

Gadwal: Under the leadership of the Allampur Bar Association, a Padayatra (walkathon) from Allampur Court to the Hyderabad High Court was launched demanding the enactment of a law for the protection of advocates. The rally was organized in protest against the increasing attacks on lawyers across the state, emphasizing the need for immediate government action to safeguard the legal fraternity.

The Padayatra, led by Bar Association President Srinivasulu, drew participation from several advocates who expressed strong opposition to the assaults on their colleagues. They demanded that both the State and Central governments, as well as the High Court and Supreme Court, take prompt steps to establish a Lawyers’ Protection Act to ensure their safety while performing their professional duties.

Expressing solidarity with the lawyers, former Sarpanch and leader of the Sarpanchs’ Association, Sheshan Goud, extended greetings to all advocates on the occasion of World Lawyers’ Day. He praised lawyers as the “third eye of the justice system,” who uphold public safety, resolve disputes, and punish wrongdoers. Goud emphasized that since advocates serve as public servants in the justice delivery system, their protection is vital. He urged authorities to recognize the risks faced by lawyers and to enact a protective law without delay.

During the program, advocates participating in the Padayatra were felicitated with shawls in recognition of their efforts.

The event saw the participation and support of several local leaders, including Congress SC Cell members Madhusudan, Narasimha Venkateshwarlu Goud, Rambabu Sunkireddy, Khadir, and various representatives from public organizations and community groups.