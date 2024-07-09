After a hiatus of 4 months, TG govt issues orders for 34 corpn. chairmen

Hyderabad: Almost four months after the ‘unofficial’ announcement of the appointment of chairmen to 34 different corporations, the Telangana government issued orders to this effect on Monday.

The government had actually issued these orders on March 15 this year, but they were not made public in view of the enforcement of the model code during the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has used seven government orders: 442, 443, 444, 445, 446, 447, and 448.

A list of the leaders appointed as chairpersons for different corporations was already published in a few sections of the media during the elections.

Among the 34 corporations, 13 chairpersons belong to the Reddy community. During the Lok Sabha elections, the leaders were assured that based on their performance in the constituencies, they would be given different posts.

Leaders said that the appointment of chairpersons to different corporations had been made official before the announcement of the new TPCC president and the State Cabinet expansion. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior leaders already held a series of meetings with the party high command in New Delhi last week to finalise the names of the State congress head and new cabinet ministers. The newly appointed chairpersons have been asked to assume charge.