After Cong, CPI extends open arms to Maoists to join party

Hyderabad: After the ruling Congress party in Telangana, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Telangana State Council has extended an open invitation to surrendered Maoists, who have joined the mainstream, to join the CPI and work collectively towards achieving an egalitarian society.

Speaking at the CPI State Council meeting at the party’s state office, Maqdum Bhavan here on Tuesday, CPI State Secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the party is ready to welcome former Maoists, who wish to participate in democratic politics.

He said the ultimate goal of establishing an equal society cannot be achieved through armed struggle carried out by a small group lacking broad public support. Instead, he stressed that such objectives can be realised through mass movements and democratic political processes.

Sambasiva Rao stated that the CPI, being the parent Communist party, believes that those who have given up armed struggle and entered mainstream public life could work with the party to strengthen democratic struggles and social justice movements.

The CPI’s invitation comes close on the heels of similar remarks made by leaders of the ruling Congress party in Telangana. Recently, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated that the Congress party would also welcome surrendered Maoists if they expressed interest in joining the party. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that those interested could approach the TPCC president regarding the matter.

However, Maoist Party former Central Committee member Thakkallapally Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna clarified on Monday that there are currently no plans for them to join any political party. He said their future course of action would focus on working with broader sections of society rather than aligning with any single political organisation or confining themselves to a particular caste association or class.

Senior CPI leaders and party functionaries attended the State Council meeting and discussed various political and organisational issues besides Maoists.