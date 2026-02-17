After High Drama And Alliance Of Convenience… Congress king among hung municipalities

Hyderabad: Following high political drama on Monday, which included alleged kidnapping of councillors in some places to prevent them from voting, the Congress party got the lion’s share of the municipalities that had thrown up a hung situation in the February 11 elections, taking its overall winning tally to 87 of 116 municipalities, followed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (17) and Bharatiya Janata Party (one).

As expected, in the indirect elections to chairperson/vice chairperson and mayor/deputy mayor, foes became friends to grab the top two posts in the urban local bodies. While the Congress got the majority of seats, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi got 17 ULBs and the BJP got one municipality.

As for municipal corporations, the Congress won five, Bharatiya Janata Party one and the Communist Party of India one.

The biggest talking point was the goings-on in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, where the BRS abstained from voting stating that they were boycotting the elections. The local MLA Gangula Kamalakar said his party lacked the numbers to claim the mayor’s post and hence they were boycotting the election. This led to BJP claiming the Karimnagar mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Interestingly, the BJP has supported the Congress party to get the mayor post in Amangal. Of the 15 wards, the BRS had eight, BJP six and the Congress had won one seat. The Congress had two ex-officio members’ votes. The six members of BJP supported the Congress candidate which ensured nine votes including those of two ex-officio members. Thus, while the Congress got the chairperson post, the BJP got deputy chairperson post.

Similarly, In the Aliyabad Municipality in Medchal, the Congress party got the chairperson post with the support of BJP. The Congress party had won eight, BRS seven, and the BJP three in the 18-ward municipality. The BJP supported the Congress to win the post.

In Isnapur, the BRS won the chairperson post after two ex-officio votes were reportedly polled in their favour. Interestingly, the Medak BJP MP came to the council office along with the local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy. An independent candidate got the chairperson post in Bhainsa in Nirmal, where the AIMIM was the strong contender. The MIM has ruled the civic body for the last 20 years. Out of the 26 wards, the MIM won 12, BJP six, Congress 1, while Independent won in six wards. The BJP took a tactical decision to support the independent candidates and with this the Independent candidate T Dattatri (BJP rebel candidate) became chairman and independent member Bibi Qutija Begum got the post of deputy chairperson.

In Kamareddy and Nizamabad, the Congress and BRS came together to keep the BJP away from the municipalities. In Yellampet, the BJP supported the BRS to claim the chairman post.

There were reports of kidnapping of the councilors to ensure they do not vote when the voting takes place. The BRS activists protested near the Ibrahimpatnam Municipal office alleging that their councilor Akula Yadagiri and a Congress rebel candidate Murali were kidnapped.

With the permutations and combinations changing quickly in the eleventh hour, voters seem to be a confused lot, not knowing who was the B-team and who the A-team of the national parties.

It would be interesting to see whether these alliances of conveience will be intact or whether the parties in alliance will differ in the future elections. The State Election Commission has postponed the indirect elections in 11 municipalities for different reasons. These elections will be held on Tuesday.