Agricultural Students Spread Awareness on Sanitation and Farming During NSS Camp

Nagar Kurnool: A week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) special camp organized by students of Palem Agricultural College concluded successfully at Indrakal on Friday. Held under the theme “Service is the Goal – Society is the Temple,” the camp witnessed active participation of students who carried out various service activities in the village.

During the seven-day camp, students conducted awareness programmes on sanitation, health, and modern agricultural practices. The camp was conducted in a disciplined manner under the supervision of NSS Programme Officers V. Sriramya and N. Navata. Villagers appreciated the dedication and commitment shown by the students throughout the camp.

Speaking at the valedictory programme, Associate Dean of Palem Agricultural College, Dr. K. Suhasini, said that students become complete agricultural professionals only when they understand farmers’ real-life challenges at the grassroots level. She commended the volunteers for spreading awareness on hygiene, health, and improved farming techniques.

Assistant Professor Dr. K. Sravanti highlighted the importance of NSS in instilling social responsibility among students. Agricultural Extension Officer Srikant stated that the guidance provided by students to farmers during the camp was highly beneficial.

An agricultural models exhibition set up by the students on the final day attracted special attention. The exhibits explained integrated farming systems, preparation of organic fertilizers, crop rotation, and pest management techniques. Farmers expressed satisfaction, stating that their doubts were patiently clarified by the students.

Cultural programmes organized in the afternoon entertained the audience, with students presenting songs and dances. Certificates and prizes were awarded to NSS volunteers who performed exceptionally during the camp. Prizes were also distributed to school students of the village who won various competitions conducted as part of the camp.

Lecturers Motilal Nayak and Vaishnavi guided the students throughout the programme. Former Sarpanch Venkatayya and local leader Vinod addressed the gathering and felicitated the college staff for conducting service activities in the village. Village Sarpanch Bangaramma also appreciated the students for their contribution to the welfare of farmers and the village.

Final-year agricultural students, faculty members, and villagers participated in the closing ceremony.