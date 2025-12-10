Ahead of first phase of Panchayat elections, Jukkal sees most unanimous sarpanches

As the ground is set for the first phase of Telangana Panchayat Elections tomorrow, more than 350 gram panchayats have elected the sarpanches unanimously with 25 candidates supported by the ruling Congress Party have been elected unopposed as Sarpanches in the Jukkal Assembly Constituency of Kamareddy district under the leadership of MLA Thota Lakshmikanta Rao.

The MLA who was met by the elected sarpanches stated that this remarkable achievement was possible due to the development and welfare programmes implemented by the Congress government and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The MLA expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jukkal Constituency for enabling such a large number of unanimous elections and assured that the same spirit would be carried forward to lead villages on the path of progress.

He further announced that the unanimously elected gram panchayats would receive the government-announced ₹10 lakh grant, along with additional funds from the MLA fund, to ensure their comprehensive development. He also appealed to voters to elect the Congress-supported candidates contesting in the elections with a huge majority.

It is learned that Bizzalwadi village of Jukkal Mandal, which falls under the General category, the villagers unanimously elected an SC candidate as Sarpanch. The Dalit residents of the village stated that electing a Dalit as Sarpanch in a General category seat reflects the commitment of the villagers towards social justice and harmony.