AI to ensure Indiramma roof over head of eligible: Mantri

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed the officials to make extensive use of technology to ensure that the deserving get benefited from the prestigious Indiramma

Indlu scheme. This he said would help the government to avert corruption and avoid loopholes.

The Minister who held a review meeting with the officials of Indiramma Indlu at Secretariat on Wednesday said that the government decided to use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to monitor the progress of house construction on a daily basis, from anywhere in the State. This he said would reduce any possibility of irregularities in house construction and payments. He further said that state-of-the-art technology is being availed to identify the absolute poor. The officials were advised to identify the ineligible families and select the eligible ones by matching the survey details conducted through the mobile app with cloud-based AI technology.

The Minister informed that AI was being employed starting from the selection of beneficiaries till the completion of the construction of houses. He said that a special app has already been created and a survey has been conducted to select beneficiaries in a transparent way.

He emphasised that these procedures will help in selecting the beneficiaries without any political interference and without the interference of other affected departments, and this new technological approach will make it possible to completely identify the ineligible. He said that priority will be given to the poorest of the poor, the disabled, widows and transgenders in the first phase of house sanction.