AICC lauds TG’s topping of per capita income for 2024-25

Hyderabad: The AICC praised Telangana government for ‘leading the way’ with highest per capita income in the country. The State has emerged as the top state in terms of per capita income in India at Rs 3.87 lakh, overtaking Karnataka and Haryana for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Sharing a video clip which highlights the achievement through a post on X, the AICC’s @INCIndia handle attributed this success to the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government. It underscores the milestone as part of a broader trend where Telangana’s economy has grown by 12% year-on-year, reaching a Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) of Rs 14.56 lakh crore, driven by advancements in agriculture, industry, and services, particularly IT in Hyderabad.

Telangana’s per capita income surpasses other states like Karnataka and Haryana, and exceeds the national average. The state’s balanced approach to growth and welfare, including irrigation improvements and IT dominance, positions it as a model for other states, defying broader economic challenges faced by India.