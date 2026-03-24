AICC picks 4 Telangana leaders for Kerala poll campaign

Hyderabad/Thiruvananthapuram: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has selected four leaders from Telangana to participate in the campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The leaders chosen include Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Government Advisor Harkara Venugopal, Whip Balamoor Venkat and Kodada MLA Padmavathi Reddy.

On Sunday, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with the leaders at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss campaign strategy and responsibilities.

According to party sources, the leaders have been assigned specific constituencies where they will carry out election-related activities and coordinate campaign efforts until April 7. The move is part of the Congress high command’s strategy to deploy experienced leaders from different states to strengthen its campaign in Kerala.