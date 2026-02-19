AICC reviews T'gana govt performance, discusses roadmap to strengthen party

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Thursday held discussions with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior state leaders on an action plan to further strengthen the party organisation in Telangana and review governance initiatives.

The meeting, held in Delhi under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, also reviewed the performance of the Congress government in Telangana over the past two years and assessed progress in implementing welfare and development programmes.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natrajan were present at the meeting, along with senior leaders from the state unit.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy later stated on social media that there was an extensive discussion on the roadmap to strengthen the party in Telangana, the development initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past two years, the implementation of welfare schemes, and the outcomes of recent rural and urban local body elections.

According to the Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi also enquired in detail about developments in the agriculture sector, including Telangana’s leading position in paddy production at the national level, and reviewed the progress of the Young India Integrated Schools initiative. He also offered suggestions to further strengthen governance and organisational outreach.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and several state ministers attended the meeting held at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka said that a roadmap was presented during the meeting to further strengthen the party organisation in Telangana following its performance in recent local body elections. He said Rahul Gandhi appreciated Telangana’s leading position in paddy production and the progress made under the Young India Integrated Schools initiative.

He added that the government remains committed to its ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s governance) vision and is focused on delivering development and welfare benefits to people across the state.

Minister Sridhar Babu said the meeting involved comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening the party structure and aligning governance priorities with organisational objectives in Telangana. He said the deliberations focused on coordinated leadership, effective implementation of government programmes, and accelerating the state’s development trajectory.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said there were detailed discussions on governance, development initiatives, and measures to further strengthen the party organisation at various levels. He said key programmes were reviewed and strategies were formulated to ensure effective implementation at the grassroots level.

He added that the party remains committed to delivering good governance while strengthening its organisational structure with unity, coordination, and dedication.



