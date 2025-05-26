Live
AIDPMOWA Extends congratulations to MP DK Aruna for being appointed as Chairperson of Telangana Consultative committee of FCI
Mahabubnagar: The All India Dalit Pasmanda Muslim OBC Welfare Association has extended its congratulations to D.K. Aruna, MP, on her appointment as the Chairperson of the Telangana Consultative Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). In a statement, the Association's National Founder President Fakir Jahangir Pasha, along with National Executive Members Fakir Khurshid B, Fakir Hussain B, and Fakir Mahaboob, expressed their delight at Aruna’s appointment.
They acknowledged D.K. Aruna's commitment to social responsibility and expressed confidence that she will work tirelessly to study and address the challenges faced by Telangana in food production and paddy procurement.
The Association also conveyed its gratitude and congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing D.K. Aruna to this key position.