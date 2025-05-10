Aiza Pays Glorious Tribute to Martyred Soldier Murali Naik: A True Hero of the Nation

Gadwal: A solemn tribute ceremony was held at the old bus stand in Aiza Municipality to honor Veerayodha Murali Naik, a brave soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a recent India-Pakistan border clash.

According to reports, Murali Naik, hailing from Gorantla Mandal of Penukonda constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district, was martyred during an attack that took place around 3 a.m. in the early hours of the previous day. His heroic death in the line of duty defending the nation has left a profound void not just for his family but for the entire country.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP District President of Jogulamba Gadwal, Ramachandra Reddy, expressed deep sorrow and admiration for the fallen hero. He remarked that Murali Naik's sacrifice symbolizes true immortality, and that such selfless service will be eternally remembered in the pages of Indian history. He urged the nation to never forget the bravery of such soldiers, who lay down their lives so the rest may live in peace.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I hope the government will stand by them in every possible way and ensure they receive all necessary support. We pray that the departed soul of this brave warrior rests in peace,” he added.

The homage event saw participation from several local leaders and BJP members, including:

Gopalakrishna, President of Aiza Mandal BJP

Lakshman Goud,

Former Head Constable Seshireddy,

Telugu Nallanna,

PGK Venkatesh,

T. Narasimha,

Rajashekar,

Raghu,

Rangu Krishna,

Dr. Madhu,

Veera raghava Reddy,

Thimmareddy, among others,l.

The emotionally charged gathering stood united in honoring Murali Naik’s valor, calling him a “true son of the soil” and pledging to remember his legacy forever. Community members, local officials, and political leaders joined hands in this patriotic homage to a young life lost in the service of the nation.