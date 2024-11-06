Aiza Single Window Sets New Standards in Farmer Support and Community Services in Mahabubnaga

Gadwal: Mahabubnagar District DCCB Deputy General Manager Damayanti emphasized that single window systems (PACS) are the only organizations capable of fully meeting farmers’ needs.

The Aiza Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), once financially weak, has transformed into a model society in the Mahabubnagar district, achieving remarkable progress and inspiring other societies, said DCCB Deputy General Manager Damayanti.









On Tuesday, Damayanti, along with other bank officials, visited the Aiza Single Window as part of a field inspection. She noted that while the single window was once in financial distress, it is now a profitable institution in the eyes of the bank, providing a wide range of affordable services to farmers and the public and earning widespread appreciation.

Damayanti highlighted that the Aiza Single Window has reshaped the perception that single windows only provide short-term and long-term loans. Some single windows in the district have expanded by increasing their loan offerings, but the Aiza Single Window goes beyond, supporting both farmers and the general public with innovative solutions.

This institution demonstrates how a once-economically-backward organization can achieve growth, she noted.

In the past, single windows only sold fertilizers obtained from Markfed. However, Aiza Single Window has acquired fertilizer licenses from large companies like Coromandel Fertilizers, allowing it to offer high-quality fertilizers at competitive prices, giving private dealers a run for their money.

Additionally, the Aiza Single Window provides premium pesticides, not easily found in the open market, at affordable rates, protecting farmers from potential losses.

The Aiza Single Window has also launched a program to supply essential goods at low prices—an initiative unique in Mahabubnagar district.

Damayanti praised the management for successfully running a corporate-style supermarket at the mandal level, comparable to private supermarkets. She encouraged other single windows to follow this model.

The event was attended by Aiza Single Window President Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy, DCCB AGM Ramesh, Gadwal Branch Manager Anjaneyulu, Supervisor Ravikumar, and staff members Jeevan, Bhimarjun Reddy, Raju, Sirisha, Lavanya, Sharada, Lakshmi, Deepthi, among others.