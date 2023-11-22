Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for threatening police officer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Wednesday booked Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for trying to deter a police officer from discharging his duty and for promoting enmity between different groups.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of People Act was registered against him at Santosh Nagar Police Station

He has been booked under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), ,153(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and section 125 of RP Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

The action came after Akbaruddin Owaisi publicly threatened a police officer for asking him to stop campaigning for allegedly exceeding the time limit as per the model code of conduct for upcoming Assembly elections.

MIM leader, who is seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday night. On noticing a police inspector near the dais, he told the officer that there are still five minutes left.

“Do you have a watch or do you want mine,” Akbaruddin Owaisi told the police official and moved towards him asking him to leave.

After returning to the mike, Akbaruddin Owaisi made certain remarks. The MIM leader stated if he signals his supporters he would be forced to run.

Akbaruddin, younger brother of MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, reiterated that he still has five minutes to speak and nobody can stop him.

“Do you think I have become weak after facing knives and bullets? I still have a lot of courage,” said Akbaruddin, apparently referring to an attempt on his life by his rivals in 2011.

Akbaruddin is seeking re-election for a sixth consecutive term from Chandrayangutta. He has been leading MIM in Assembly since 2004.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Election Commission of India to order an inquiry while the police officer asked the MIM leader to stop the speech five minutes before the deadline.