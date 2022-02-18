Akkineni Nagarjuna announces adoption of 1,080 acres of forestland

Hyderabad: Noted Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has kept his word as he declared recently. On the occasion of birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday, with the Green India Challenge inspiration, the star announced he is adopting 1,080 acres of forestland.

Nagarjuna came forward to set up an urban park in the Chengicherla Forest area on the outskirts of Hyderabad in his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao's name. Nagarjuna, along with his wife Amala, sons Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil, and other family members attended the foundation-laying ceremony.

Nagarjuna said TRS MP Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge programme to change the environment in the State and the country. He said he had participated in the programme and planted several saplings.

In the last Big Boss season final, he said he had discussed adoption of forestland with Santosh Kumar and declared on the dais that he would adopt forest land. The park would immensely help people living in colonies.

The MP appreciated Nagarjuna for coming forward to take part in the Green India Challenge programme. He announced that, along with setting up the park, in the vacant areas one lakh saplings will be planted. This programme was launched during the today.

Kumar said no other city had advantage Hyderabad has of nature's availability and above 1.5 lakh acres of forest land around the city would be protected, preserved and developed as part of the Green India Challenge programme. The MP said businessmen, entrepreneurs and organisations who will take up this social responsibility are welcome.

Many happy returns of the day to chief minister Kcr garu!



Happy to announce the adoption and laying the foundation for the ANR URBAN PARK in chengicherla forest area by the Akkineni family



🙏 to #kcr garu and @MPsantoshtrs for this opportunity #greenindiachallenge #HBDKCR pic.twitter.com/HcGZIiKm5k — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 17, 2022



