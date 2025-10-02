Alai Balai 2025 to celebrate Telangana’s cultural unity and honour national heroes

Hyderabad: The vibrant spirit of Telangana will take center stage at the much-anticipated Dasara Alai-Balai celebration, scheduled for October 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Alai Balai Foundation, Chairperson, Bandaru Vijaya Lakshmi, on Wednesday, said, “This year’s Alai-Balai carries a dual significance: it celebrates the cultural richness of Telangana and honors the heroes of Operation Sindhura. A special segment will be dedicated to the Indian Army, recognizing their valor and dedication to national service.”

Alai Balai is said organized by former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya; the event aims to foster camaraderie and harmony among diverse communities while paying tribute to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

She said this year’s event will be graced by an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Chief Guests include former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and several other senior leaders and Members of Parliament.

Adding a touch of glamour and pride, film icon Akkineni Nagarjuna and celebrated actor Brahmanandam will be felicitated for their contributions to cinema and society. The event will also honor other distinguished achievers from various fields. In a parallel celebration of Telangana’s cultural identity, the venue will showcase traditional festivities such as Bonalu, Bathukamma, Peerla Panduga, and Gangireddula performances. Artifacts and exhibits representing the state’s heritage will be on display, offering attendees a vivid experience of local customs and traditions.