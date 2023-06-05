Alai Balai a reflection of T culture: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Bhuvanagiri: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized that the Telangana movement went beyond politics and was a result of the sacrifices made by numerous activists.

Speaking in his capacity as the Governor, he expressed his aspiration for a purified and prosperous Telangana. He emphasized the need for the state to become a leader in terms of development and green initiatives. Dattatreya acknowledged the pressing issue of unemployment among the youth and stressed that development cannot be achieved by the rulers alone. He called for the active participation of voluntary organisations, intellectuals, and the people in the state’s development.

Dattatreya made these remarks during his address at the Alai Balaiprogramme held at Belli Lalita Precinct in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday. The Alai Balai festival is a reflection of Telangana’s rich cultural traditions and serves as a platform to bring together political leaders irrespective of caste and religion. As part of the program, homage was paid to the Martyrs Stupa, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement.