Live
- Embracing the linen saree trend
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-06-2023
- Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary today
- Apple WWDC 2023: Timings, How to watch online and What to Expect
- This is what actor Pranitha Subhash eats to be healthy
- Tension grips in Prakasam amid YSRCP and TDP protest
- Odisha train tragedy: Death toll from Bengal rises to 81 as more bodies identified
- Gutierrez is first Hispanic American in space
- Indian households to make over 50% non-cash transactions by FY26: Redseer
- Lucknow University to set up ‘Bharat Lab’ to study consumer behaviour
Alai Balai a reflection of T culture: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya
Governor BandaruDattatreya emphasized that the Telangana movement went beyond politics and was a result of the sacrifices made by numerous activists.
Bhuvanagiri: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized that the Telangana movement went beyond politics and was a result of the sacrifices made by numerous activists.
Speaking in his capacity as the Governor, he expressed his aspiration for a purified and prosperous Telangana. He emphasized the need for the state to become a leader in terms of development and green initiatives. Dattatreya acknowledged the pressing issue of unemployment among the youth and stressed that development cannot be achieved by the rulers alone. He called for the active participation of voluntary organisations, intellectuals, and the people in the state’s development.
Dattatreya made these remarks during his address at the Alai Balaiprogramme held at Belli Lalita Precinct in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday. The Alai Balai festival is a reflection of Telangana’s rich cultural traditions and serves as a platform to bring together political leaders irrespective of caste and religion. As part of the program, homage was paid to the Martyrs Stupa, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement.