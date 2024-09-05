  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Alampur Market Committee GO Released: Uppari Doddappa Appointed as Chairman, Paccharla Kumar as Vice Chairman

Alampur Market Committee GO Released: Uppari Doddappa Appointed as Chairman, Paccharla Kumar as Vice Chairman
x
Highlights

Alampur Market Committee GO Released: Uppari Doddappa Appointed as Chairman, Paccharla Kumar as Vice Chairman

Gadwal: Alampur Market Committee GO Released: Uppari Doddappa Appointed as Chairman, Paccharla Kumar as Vice Chairman.In a recent event, the Alampur Market Committee Government Order (GO) was handed over to Uppari Doddappa, the newly appointed Chairman, and Paccharla Kumar, the Vice Chairman. The GO was presented by Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and ICCC Secretary, at his residence in Hyderabad.

After receiving the official document, both the Chairman and Vice Chairman expressed their gratitude to Dr. Sampath Kumar by honoring him with a shawl and offering sweets. They extended their thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao for providing them with this opportunity.

This event marks a significant moment for the Alampur Market Committee as the new leadership steps in to manage and oversee market operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick