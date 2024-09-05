Live
Gadwal: Alampur Market Committee GO Released: Uppari Doddappa Appointed as Chairman, Paccharla Kumar as Vice Chairman.In a recent event, the Alampur Market Committee Government Order (GO) was handed over to Uppari Doddappa, the newly appointed Chairman, and Paccharla Kumar, the Vice Chairman. The GO was presented by Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and ICCC Secretary, at his residence in Hyderabad.
After receiving the official document, both the Chairman and Vice Chairman expressed their gratitude to Dr. Sampath Kumar by honoring him with a shawl and offering sweets. They extended their thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao for providing them with this opportunity.
This event marks a significant moment for the Alampur Market Committee as the new leadership steps in to manage and oversee market operations.