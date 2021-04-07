All geared up to curb Covid: Hyd Collector Shweta Mohanti

Abids: District Collector Shweta Mohanti informed on Tuesday Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, that all necessary steps are being taken for the prevention of Covid-19 in the Hyderabad district as per the directions of the State government.

Participating in a video conference on Covid management with the Chief Secretary, she explained the Covid action plan and arrangements in the district and said that the administration was following the directives issued on Covid from time to time.

Around 25,000 quarantine kits were ready and quarantine centres were being set up at Nizamia, Gandhi, Nature Cure and government Ayurvedic hospitals. The Chief Secretary asked the District Collectors to increase the number of tests as well as vaccinations as part of the Covid preventive measures.

Hyderabad District Additional Collectors and healthcare officials attended the meeting.