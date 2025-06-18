All-Party Committee Condemns Shackling of Farmers in Ethanol Protest Case; Demands Democratic Accountability

Gadwal: The All-Party Committee and civil society leaders strongly condemned the Jogulamba Gadwal police for shackling 12 farmers and producing them in Alampur Second Class Magistrate Court today. These farmers were previously arrested in connection with the June 4th protest against the construction of an ethanol factory in Peddadhanwada village, Rajoli mandal.

The protest had witnessed a large number of villagers rallying against the ethanol plant, citing environmental and livelihood concerns. After being remanded for 14 days, the arrested farmers were presented in court today. However, their appearance in shackles drew public outrage and sparked strong criticism from the opposition and rights groups.

In a press meet held in Gadwal, the All-Party Committee leaders decried the police action as inhumane, undemocratic, and unconstitutional. The leaders pointed out that even the High Court had previously rebuked the police for shackling protestors in Lagadcherla, yet the same oppressive tactics are being repeated under the present government.

They questioned, "Are we now living under police rule in Nadigadda?" Civil rights leaders also criticized the police for preventing All-Party Committee members from visiting the affected villages a week ago. Furthermore, when State Civil Rights Association leaders tried to visit the villages today, they were reportedly detained in Erravalli and held at the Itikyala Police Station, which the leaders condemned as a blatant violation of democratic rights.

The committee alleged that the police were deliberately blocking access to villages impacted by the ethanol factory protests, aiming to intimidate villagers and facilitate the company’s construction without public resistance. They claimed that this behavior indicates a clear bias of the administration in favor of private industry interests over citizens’ rights.

Calling for an immediate end to such practices, the committee demanded that the government uphold democratic values and act transparently. They stressed that shackling innocent farmers fighting for their land and livelihood mirrors past undemocratic incidents, and must never be repeated.

Leaders who addressed the media included:

Nager Doddi Venkata Ramulu (BRS State Leader)

Mohan Rao (Senior Citizens Forum)

Shankar Prabhakar (TPF State Leader)

Anjaneyulu (CPI District Secretary)

Kuruvapallayya (TRSV District Coordinator)

Gopal Yadav (State General Secretary, Farmers’ Association)

Upper Narasimha (CPM District Committee Member)

Valmiki Vinod Kumar (Bahujan Rajya Samithi)

Tower Mabbul (TRS Leader)

Mahesh (Civil Rights Association)

Sadhatulla Krishna (Social Activist)

and several others from people’s organizations and parties.

The leaders concluded with a call for accountability from the state government and urged the administration to ensure that such human rights violations do not recur in a democratic society.