All-Party Committee Holds Candlelight Tribute in Aija to Condemn Inhumane Terror Attack on Kashmir Pilgrims

Jogulamba Gadwal District: A solemn candlelight tribute was organized in Aija town today under the leadership of the All-Party Committee to honor the memory of innocent Indian pilgrims who tragically lost their lives in a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir. The incident occurred on the 22nd of this month when unsuspecting pilgrims were targeted and gunned down, an act that has sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation.

Leaders present at the event expressed their strong disapproval of the brutal attack, describing it as nothing short of inhuman. They firmly asserted that the Pakistani terrorist organization responsible for this atrocity would face serious consequences in the future. They stressed that this was not an isolated act of violence, but part of a larger conspiracy plotted by Pakistan to destabilize peace in the region.

The speakers highlighted that the Indian central government has already imposed several sanctions and restrictions against the perpetrators and supporting elements. They vowed that attacks on innocent civilians, especially pilgrims, would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict retaliatory measures would follow.

One of the most disturbing aspects of the attack, the leaders noted, was the targeting of victims based on their religion. This kind of sectarian violence has shaken the conscience of the entire nation, they said, and every Indian is struggling to come to terms with the barbarity.

Prominent figures who participated in the candlelight tribute included Nagardoddi Venkatramudu, BRS,BJP former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, State SC Committee member Madanna, senior BJP leader Medical Tirumala Reddy, Aija Mandal BJP president Gopalakrishna, town vice presidents Lakshman Goud and Lakshmanachari, along with Nesha Raghu, T. Narasimhulu, B. Venkatesh, and several other representatives from different political parties forming part of the all-party committee.

The event served as a platform for political unity, collective mourning, and a strong message of resistance against terrorism.