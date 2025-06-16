All-Party Committee Urges Collector to Address Severe Teacher Shortage in Jogulamba Gadwal Government Schools

Gadwal: An all-party committee, along with the District Child Rights Protection Forum and the Mothers’ Committee, submitted a detailed representation to the District Collector today, urging immediate action to address the critical shortage of teachers in government schools across Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The delegation highlighted the alarming state of education in the region, pointing out that the district remains one of the most educationally backward in the state and the country. Of particular concern are KT Doddi and Gattu mandals, where literacy rates remain dismally low. According to findings presented by the committee, KT Doddi mandal alone requires at least 100 teachers, while Gattu mandal faces a shortage of over 80. The total shortfall across the district is estimated to be approximately 1,500 teachers.

The committee expressed concern that despite efforts to promote public education, government schools continue to struggle with inadequate staffing, pushing parents to turn to private institutions. These private schools, described as mushrooming unchecked, are reportedly burdening poor families with exorbitant fees. The committee stressed the lack of regulatory oversight and poor enforcement of the Right to Education Act, noting that the mandated 25% reservation for underprivileged children is not being implemented effectively.

They also pointed to poor infrastructure in many schools and the fact that administrative gaps have forced schools to run under the supervision of in-charge DEOs (District Education Officers). The shortage of teachers and lack of basic facilities are discouraging enrollment and retention in public schools, particularly in rural and tribal areas.

To address the crisis, the representation included the following key demands:

1. Immediate recruitment of teachers proportional to the student population in each government school across Jogulamba Gadwal district.

2. Reopening of single-teacher schools that were previously shut down on the pretext of low student strength.

3. In the event that regular teacher appointments are not feasible in the short term, the urgent deployment of Educational Volunteers to bridge the gap and ensure continuity in education delivery.

The committee emphasized that failure to take timely action could further deepen the education crisis in the district and violate children's fundamental right to education.

Participants in the Delegation:

The representation was submitted under the leadership of several prominent figures and activists including:

Nagaradoddi Venkata Ramulu

Chakali Anjaneyulu

Auto Maqbool

Macherla Prakash

CPM Venkataswamy

Atikur Rahiman

Mohan Rao

Shankar Prabhakar

Dandora Anjaneyulu

SP Hanumanthu

Nandinne Veeranna

Animireddy

Chinnapadu Anjaneyulu

Elkooru Bhaskar

Sai Kumar

Jayanna

Student leaders and youth activists such as Younus, Thirmal, Chandu Pasha, Savita, and Rajeshwari also actively participated in the initiative, underscoring the collective concern for the future of education in the district.

The committee concluded by urging the district administration and the state government to act swiftly and ensure that every child in Jogulamba Gadwal receives quality education without delay or discrimination.