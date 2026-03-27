All set for Integrated Bhu Bharati rollout in five mandals from April 2

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday announced the launch of the ‘Integrated Bhu Bharathi’ portal, marking what he described as a new phase in Telangana’s land administration system. The portal, an Integrated Digital Land Records Management System, will be rolled out on a pilot basis in five mandals from April 2.

The Minister said the initiative is aimed at addressing complexities associated with the earlier Dharani portal and ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for farmers and landowners. The announcement was made after a review meeting with officials from the Revenue, Survey, Stamps & Registration Departments, and the National Informatics Centre at the Secretariat.

According to the Minister, the new system integrates services from Survey, Stamps & Registration, and Revenue Departments under a single platform. Designed with a user-friendly interface, the portal enables citizens to access complete land-related information with a single click. Users can log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to retrieve land records and transaction details instantly.

The pilot project will be implemented in Kosgi (Narayanpet district), Amangal (Ranga Reddy district), Vatpally (Sangareddy district), Kusumanchi (Khammam district), and Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri Kothagudem district). After evaluating its performance in these mandals and making necessary adjustments, the system will be expanded across the state in a second phase.

The Minister said the portal has been developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, focusing on faster and more transparent delivery of land services. He noted that the initiative fulfils an electoral promise and follows the scrapping of the Dharani system.

A key feature of the new system is the introduction of a unique ‘Bhudhar’ number for every survey number, similar to Aadhaar. This is expected to streamline land identification and reduce disputes. The government has already conducted pilot re-surveys in villages lacking proper land maps and successfully assigned Bhudhar numbers.

The portal also mandates the attachment of survey maps during land registration, which is expected to simplify transactions for both buyers and sellers of agricultural land. Officials believe this will significantly reduce litigation and disputes over land ownership.

The ‘Bhu Bharathi’ portal offers a comprehensive range of services, including land information, survey and correction services, appeals, and registration services. It also features a ‘Citizen Dashboard’ providing access to details such as land portfolios, Record of Rights (ROR), mutation status, encumbrance certificates, market values, village maps, and application tracking.

Additionally, applicants will receive SMS updates at every stage of their application process, from submission to completion, ensuring transparency and real-time communication.

The Minister highlighted that while the Dharani portal consisted of 36 separate modules, the new Bhu Bharathi system consolidates all functionalities into a single integrated framework, making it more efficient and accessible.

Senior officials, including Revenue Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar and Inspector General of Stamps & Registrations Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, attended the meeting along with representatives from the NIC.