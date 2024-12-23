Live
Allu Arjun Faces Legal Case; Minister Seethakka Criticizes Lack of Support for Victim’s Family
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is reportedly facing a legal case following recent developments, according to Minister Seethakka. In a statement, she expressed her disappointment over the actor's failure to visit and console the family of the deceased.
“It is unfortunate that Allu Arjun has not extended his condolences to the grieving family. Instead, the film fraternity is rallying around him, offering their support without acknowledging the pain of the victim's family,” Seethakka said.
The minister further emphasized the importance of accountability and justice under the law, adding that celebrities should not be exempt from addressing such issues responsibly.
The incident has sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the priorities of public figures during sensitive situations. Minister Seethakka called on the film industry to stand with the victim's family and ensure justice is delivered. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how Allu Arjun and the industry respond to these criticisms.