Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case

Film actor Allu Arjun is set to appear before the Nampally court soon as he prepares to submit a bail bond in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede case. The court granted him conditional bail yesterday, with specific instructions regarding his release.

As part of the bail conditions, Allu Arjun is required to submit two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each. Additionally, the court has made it clear that he must not influence any witnesses and must refrain from making comments that could potentially impact the ongoing case.

The actor's presence in court is anticipated as he aims to comply with the legal requirements set forth by the judge. Further developments in the case are expected as proceedings continue.