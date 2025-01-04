Live
- MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule
- Cong can’t finish off JD(S): HDK
- Young prodigy shines in Bharatanatyam
- Kejriwal launches counter-attack
- Encourage women to speak up about their health issues: Prez
- Chef Vikas Khanna gifts actor Anne Hathaway Mysore Sandalwood soap
- Game Changer Soars in Advance Bookings as Trailer Hits 80 Million Views
- Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case
- Bengal BJP to hold crucial meeting today on progress of membership drive in state
- Ministers laud student for taking up plantation drive
Just In
Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case
Highlights
Film actor Allu Arjun is set to appear before the Nampally court soon as he prepares to submit a bail bond in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede case.
Film actor Allu Arjun is set to appear before the Nampally court soon as he prepares to submit a bail bond in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede case. The court granted him conditional bail yesterday, with specific instructions regarding his release.
As part of the bail conditions, Allu Arjun is required to submit two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each. Additionally, the court has made it clear that he must not influence any witnesses and must refrain from making comments that could potentially impact the ongoing case.
The actor's presence in court is anticipated as he aims to comply with the legal requirements set forth by the judge. Further developments in the case are expected as proceedings continue.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS