Amara Raja’s possible exit a major setback to TG: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed deep concern on Sunday over reports that Amara Raja Group might leave Telangana if the government fails to honour its commitments.

The BRS leader said that it would be a significant setback if these reports were true. He pointed out that since the Congress government took office, several companies have left the State due to unclear government policies. For instance, Kaynes Technology relocated from Telangana to Gujarat, and Corning Company shifted its plant to Chennai. Now, with Amara Raja threatening to leave, the situation could severely damage Brand Telangana, KTR said.

Rama Rao emphasised that political gains should never come at the expense of the State’s interests. Government policies should be aimed at attracting and retaining investments. Significant efforts went into convincing Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana. “I hope the Congress government continues the commitments made by the BRS government to investors in the State,” he said.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks that the State was in a debt trap, equating it to aid or cancer patients, KTR accused him of causing setbacks with his ‘ludicrous comments’. He said that Telangana remains one of the highest revenue-surplus States in the country, with the highest per capita income.