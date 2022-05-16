Amit Shah meeting a show of lies: TRS

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has dubbed Amit Shah's public meeting as a show of lies and asserted that whatever spoken by him is false.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he criticised that at the Tukkuguda meeting, Amit Shah forgot his stature as a national leader and spoke like 'a Galli leader.' He asked whether Amit Shah anything on what they did for Telangana, save for their blatant lies and criticism of TRS party and CM KCR. He claimed that the people would not fall in the trap of BJP and were aware of its true colours.

The minister asserted that no leader in the country could match KCR in terms of good governance and novelty of schemes. He asked the state BJP leaders to ponder over what the meeting really meant for Telangana people. He also took a dig at the Congress party in a similar vein, observing that the entire opposition had become a laughing stock in the eyes of the public.