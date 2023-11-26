Amit Shah promises to set up Paper factory of Ajmeera Prahlad wins in Mulugu

Union Home Minister and BJP star campaigner Amit Shah has clarified that if Mulugu BJP MLA candidate Dr. Ajmeera Prahlad wins, he will set up a paper factory and restore the building. He said that while Narendra Modi government at the center is working for the development of the adivasis and tribals of the country, the Chief Minister KCR's rule in Telangana has pushed their development into the abyss, and has committed thousands of crores of corruption and misused public money in the name of projects and schemes.

In the district headquarters of Mulugu

Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha was held at Sadhana High School on Sunday under the chairmanship of BJP district president Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy and under the leadership of BJP candidate Dr. Ajmira Prahlad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present and spoke as the chief guest in this program. He said that Congress and BRS have no sincerity towards the development of tribals and tribals. He said that there is a need to oust CM KCR who misappropriated thousands of crores of public money in the name of schemes. Amit Shah asked the people of Mulugu to forgive him for not being able to speak Telugu. He said that he was happy to step on Mulugu soil with the blessings of the goddesses Sammakka, Saralamma and Ramappa Ramalingeshwar which were recognized by UNESCO.

He said BRS government for not being able to allocate Rs.900 crores of land to set up a National Tribal University in Mulugu. He said that if BRS comes to power again, the work of the university will stop. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to allocate additional Rs.300 crores if Dr. Prahlad wins. He said that if the university is established, it will benefit the poor tribal and adivasi students.

He said Medaram will be given national status and assured that Medaram Sammakka and Saralamma will be given national status and will hear the good news soon. He said that a tribal museum has been set up at the national level and the products collected by the tribals will be recognized at the national and international level and their economic standards will be improved. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving postmetric scholarships to poor students and accused CM KCR of playing with students' lives instead of giving them. He said that in Mulugu district, BRS is creating conflicts between tribals and non-tribals. If BJP comes to power, they will provide a permanent solution to the problem of waste lands and they will give pattas to everyone who is eligible in the agency.

Amit Shah said that the Congress party itself is anti-tribal and there are many examples of that. However, Prime Minister Modi's government at the Center has strengthened the tribal woman Draupadi Murmu as the President and has shown sincerity. He said that the warrior of the tribals has made it clear that the Birsamunda festival has been organized across the country and their development is possible only with the BJP. He reminded that BJP has the highest number of tribal MPs and ministers in the country.

BJP candidate Dr Ajmira Prahlad has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to build factory in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district that has been closed down by the Congress government. Responding to this, Amit Shah said that if the candidate wins, he will undertake renovation and establish a paper factory. Dr. Prahlad said that the rulers who promised to develop Mulugu in all areas have made a mistake. He said that the BRS and Congress rulers did nothing but the development of my father's former minister Ajmeera Chandulal.

