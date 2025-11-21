Analog AI’s smart solutions to end traffic woes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Analog AI CEO Alex Kipman called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the city on Thursday and discussed collaboration opportunities integrating next generation ‘Physical Intelligence’ systems with the state government development initiatives, including Future City and AI City.

Kipman said his company Analog AI will jointly develop smart solutions to transform Hyderabad into the most livable city. During the meeting with the CM, he briefed the prospects of the next generation wave of technology growth — 'Physical Intelligence'.

It was decided that the Telangana government collaborate with Analog AI to integrate real-time sensor networks for traffic, safety, environment, and utilities, as part of a larger strategic plan to align 'Physical Intelligence' solutions with the government's priorities.

The Chief Minister said his government could work with Kipman to make best use of the thousands of cameras installed in Hyderabad, to improve safety and livability. Stating that the Telangana government is working on the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the CM made special emphasis on the need for protecting lakes in the state.

An eight-week pilot program in collaboration with Analog AI is proposed towards transforming Hyderabad's existing CCTV infrastructure into real-time city intelligence. The pilot would be aimed at positioning Hyderabad as the first “Physical Intelligence City” in India.

The Chief Minister has also extended an invitation to Kipman to attend the government’s TelanganaRising Global Summit on December 8 and 9, it said.

Kipman is known for leading the creation of two of the world’s most influential mixed reality platforms — Microsoft Kinect and HoloLens — and for redefining human–computer interaction.