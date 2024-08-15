Anand Mahindra Named Chairperson of Telangana Young India Skill University

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana Young India Skill University’s Board of Governors. This significant role remarks his involvement in shaping the future of skill development in the region.

Alongside Mahindra, eminent educationist Srinivasa C. Raju has been appointed as the Co-Chairman of the board. Both appointments, effective for one year, were formalised in a recent government order.

Anand Mahindra brings a wealth of experience to the role, leading the Mahindra Group’s diverse interests in automobiles, aerospace, defence, energy, and IT. He is also involved with prestigious bodies such as the Harvard Business School Asia-Pacific Advisory Board and the Asia Business Council. His contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

The appointments follow a recent meeting where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy discussed the vision and objectives of the new Skill University with Mahindra, seeking his leadership for this ambitious project. The university, established through a new bill passed in the assembly, aims to foster skill development through public-private partnerships, which may enhance career options for Telangana youth.