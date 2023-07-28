Anantagiri Shiva temple in Attapur witnesses ‘miraculous sight’ of Nandiswara drinking water

Rangareddy: In a remarkable and awe-inspiring incident, the serene ambiance of the Anantagiri Shiva temple in Attapur, under Rajendranagar circle, has been graced with a miraculous sight. Devotees from far and wide are flocking to the temple, as word spreads that Nandiswara, the sacred bull, has been witnessed drinking water within the temple premises.

The extraordinary event unfolded during a routine puja conducted by the temple’s priest. To the astonishment of the devotees, including the priest himself, they observed Nandiswara, the divine vehicle of Lord Shiva, standing near the sanctum sanctorum and gently drinking water. This vision has left everyone present in a state of both awe and shock.

As news of this surreal occurrence spread, people from the surrounding areas hastened to the temple, eager to witness this rare spectacle. The queues outside the temple have been growing longer as the word of the extraordinary event spreads among the faithful.

Devotees are interpreting this occurrence as a divine blessing and a sign of the deity’s presence and grace. Many see it as a unique opportunity to witness the sacred connection between Nandiswara and Lord Shiva, a moment that holds immense spiritual significance for followers of the faith.

The temple authorities and priests have been overwhelmed by the sudden surge of devotees and are ensuring that proper arrangements are in place to accommodate the influx of visitors. Special prayers and rituals are being conducted to pay homage to the auspicious event and express gratitude for the divine manifestation. The incident has sparked conversations and discussions among spiritual enthusiasts and scholars, as they delve into the significance of such divine occurrences in the realm of faith and devotion.