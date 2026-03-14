Anil Kumar Yadav urges Union government to form a dedicated Ahir Regiment

Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav has urged the Union government to establish a dedicated Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, highlighting the historic contribution and bravery of the Yadav community in defending the nation. Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha through a Special Mention on Thursday, the MP stated that the community has a long and distinguished history of military service and sacrifice for the country. Referring to historical events, he recalled the role played by Ahirs in resisting invasions by rulers such as Nadir Shah and Timur, as well as their active participation in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

He asserted that the courage and commitment of the community to national defence have been widely acknowledged over the centuries. The MP particularly highlighted the bravery displayed by Ahir soldiers during the historic Battle of Rezang La in the Sino-Indian War of 1962, describing it as one of the most remarkable examples of valour in Indian military history. He also noted that soldiers from the community have laid down their lives in several major conflicts, including the Kargil War.

Anil Kumar Yadav pointed out that the Indian Army already maintains regiments associated with various communities, such as the Jat, Sikh, Dogra, and Gorkha Regiments. In this context, he stated that the Ahir community has long been demanding the creation of a separate regiment in recognition of its contributions to the security of the nation.

Appealing to the Centre to take steps in this direction, the MP said establishing an Ahir Regiment would be a fitting tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of the community, which has consistently shown its willingness to lay down its life for the country.