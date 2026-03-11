Anirudh Reddy likens local ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ to ‘Telangana Tequila’

Continuing his promotion of indigenous liquor for the second consecutive day, Jadcharla Congress MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy on Tuesday highlighted the potential of liquor made from the Ippa Puvvu or Mahua flower. He described it as an organic product that could boost tribal livelihoods and generate significant revenue for the state. Anirudh Reddy compared Ippa Puvvu liquor with internationally renowned beverages, noting that tequila is made in Mexico and cognac in France for global export. With proper development, Ippa Puvvu liquor can compete in the international market, he said, adding that a comprehensive report on Ippa Sara has been prepared covering both its benefits and potential drawbacks.

Speaking to the media, he said the Ippa Puvvu grows naturally in forests and its liquor has minimal health impact compared to modern alternatives. I hope even opposition parties will welcome it when it is discussed in the Assembly as the government will take the right decision, he added. The MLA cited historical references, claiming that people who consumed Ippa Sara in the past lived up to 110 years without health issues.

He noted this stands in contrast to commercially available liquors today, which he said are associated with lower life expectancy. He also highlighted the socio-economic benefits, stating this initiative will provide livelihood opportunities to Scheduled Tribes and generate income for the state government. Anirudh Reddy concluded by branding the Ippa Puvvu as the Brand of Telangana, stressing its cultural importance. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on promoting indigenous products and traditional resources for sustainable development within the state.