Ankurarpana marks beginning of Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams

Bhadrachalam: The ceremonial Ankurarpana was performed at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, marking the commencement of the annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams on Thursday.

The temple town was decked up with elaborate decorations, including illuminated arches and vibrant lighting, presenting a festive atmosphere for devotees. The nine-day celebrations, aligned with the Vasantha Paksha, will conclude on April 2.

On the inaugural day, special rituals were conducted on the occasion of Ugadi.

Devotees were offered the traditional neem flower (vepa pootha) prasadam, followed by Panchamruta Abhishekam to the presiding deities, Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita. In the evening, priests will conduct the Panchanga Sravanam (reading of the new almanac).

According to temple authorities, key events lined up include Garuda Dhwaja Patam rituals, Dwajarohanam, Agni Pratishta, and Edurkolu. The celestial wedding (Sitarama Kalyanam) will be held on March 27 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, followed by the grand Pattabhishekam ceremony on March 28. Other rituals include Teppotsavam (float festival), Dolotsavam, Vasanthotsavam, and Chakra Snanam, concluding the festivities with Pushpayagam.

In view of the Brahmotsavams, the temple administration has suspended the daily Kalyanam rituals from March 19 to April 2.

Additionally, certain services such as Darbar Seva and Pavalimpu Seva will remain discontinued until April 10, with Tiruveedhi Seva being conducted as an alternative.

Meanwhile, temple officials on Thursday formally invited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Ministers to attend the Sitarama Kalyanam and subsequent Pattabhishekam.