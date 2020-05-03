Another Central health team to visit Telangana

Hyderabad: Perhaps listening to the call of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the State government is not doing enough to deal with the coronavirus crisis, the Central government would be sending another team to the TS shortly.

Significantly, unhappy with the Central team for appreciating Telangana government's efforts to contain Covid-19, TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had dashed off a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging that the TRS government misled the team with regard to the facilities offered to Covid-19 patients.

He urged the Secretary to send another team to the State.

Accordingly, a two-member team has been appointed by the Central govern to take stock of the situation in the GHMC limits.

Dr Jayant Das, Professor and Dr Deepayan Banerjee from National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, would be visiting Hyderabad shortly in this regard.

Meanwhile, in wake of the apex court's directions, the Union Health Ministry has issued a revised guidelines for non-Covid hospitals across the country laying emphasis on use of PPE and N 95 masks wherever required to reduce the risk of infection to doctors and other patients visiting those facilities.

On the other hand, 21 new positive cases were reported in the State while 46 persons were also discharged on Sunday. Of the 21 fresh cases, 20 cases were reported in GHMC limits alone.

The total Covid-19 cases in TS rose to 1082 while the active cases figure stood at 508.