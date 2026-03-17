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Anti-mosquito drive intensified in Malkajgiri

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 10:50 AM IST
Anti-mosquito drive intensified in Malkajgiri
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Hyderabad: Special programmes are being conducted under the auspices of the Entomology Department to control the spread of mosquitoes within the limits of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. As part of the 99-day action plan, several preventive measures are being implemented across different parts of the city.

Under the programme, chemical spraying was carried out with the help of drones to remove Pistia plants in Mansurabad lake. Similarly, weeds growing on the water surface were cleared in Nagole lake and Kummarikunta lake, following which anti-larval chemicals were sprayed to prevent mosquito breeding.

Tags

Mosquito ControlMalkajgiri Municipal CorporationDrone SprayingMansurabad LakeAnti-Larval Treatment99-Day Action Plan Sonnet 4.6
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