Appeal to support families of martyred soldiers

Nalgonda: The District Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare Association organized a tribute event at its office on Panagal Road, Nalgonda, on Kargil Vijay Diwas during which an appeal was made to donors to come forward and support families of martyrs.

Floral tributes were paid to the portraits of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. Families of martyrs Lance Naik Gopayya Chari and Mitta Srinivas Reddy were felicitated. With the support of the Yog Sindhur Foundation, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was provided to each martyr’s family.

District President Sandhi Papireddy and Treasurer Bhaskar Reddy appealed to donors to support the families of martyrs who died in the line of duty. They emphasized the importance of setting up ECH facilities and canteens for ex-servicemen. They also shared plans to launch more welfare programs in the future, which could inspire youth to join the armed forces. Foundation members, local dignitaries, and several well-wishers participated in the programme.