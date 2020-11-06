Applications invited for T-Seva centres across Telangana State

Hyderabad : T-Seva Centre has invited applications from interested candidates for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.

A subsidy of 25 per cent will be offered in the registration fee under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, EBC, minority, women candidates and ex-servicemen.

T-Seva Online Centres provide PAN card enrolment and correction, AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System)-Micro ATM, Bharat Bill payments, bus, rail & flight tickets, all bank money transfers, telecom recharges, DTH, data cards, insurance payments, new DTH connections, payments bank, opening of new accounts, etc. The last date for applying is November 24. Online applications can be sent on the website: www.tsevacentre.com.