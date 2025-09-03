Live
- Ufff Yeh Siyapaa: A dialogue-free comedy-thriller backed by a.r. Rahman’s music
- India’s threats no longer confined to traditional military conflicts: Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor
- Teachers’ Day 2025 Speech Ideas: Short And Long Speeches For Students
- Arrangements completed for Ganesh Idol immersion and shobha yatra in Kurnool: SE Umapathi
- TTD Announces New Canteens and Volunteer Training for Devotees
- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Date, Rituals And Significance Of Eid-E-Milad
- Piyush Goyal holds talks with German Minister Wadephul on bolstering economic ties
- Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore
- Strong Centre-State partnership, upskilling needed for manufacturing excellence: Niti Aayog official
- Indian equity indices edge higher as GST Council meet begins
Appointment documents from the hands of the Chief Minister on the 5th of this month: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
Wanaparthy dist: The appointment documents will be handed over to the beneficiaries who have passed the village administration officers exams...
Wanaparthy dist: The appointment documents will be handed over to the beneficiaries who have passed the village administration officers exams conducted by the government recently on September 5 in Hyderabad by the hands of the state Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has been instructed to make arrangements to issue appointment documents to the beneficiaries who have passed the exams in the district.
In Wanaparthy district,
On Wednesday, CCL senior officer Lokesh Kumar asked Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi about the details of the Village Administration Officers' Orders report at the Collectorate Conference Hall. So far, there are 133 clusters in 228 gram panchayats under 15 mandals in the district, out of which 135 people have written the exams... The officials have prepared a list of 109 eligible candidates. Currently, arrangements have been made to issue appointment letters to 81 people as Gram Panchayat Administrative Officers. District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has instructed the officials to make complete arrangements to take the eligible beneficiaries to Hyderabad.
Additional Collector Revenue N. Khimya Nayak, Collectorate Administrative Officer Bhanu Prakash, RDO Subrahmanyam and many others participated in this meeting.