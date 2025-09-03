Appointment documents from the hands of the Chief Minister on the 5th of this month: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy dist: The appointment documents will be handed over to the beneficiaries who have passed the village administration officers exams conducted by the government recently on September 5 in Hyderabad by the hands of the state Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has been instructed to make arrangements to issue appointment documents to the beneficiaries who have passed the exams in the district.

On Wednesday, CCL senior officer Lokesh Kumar asked Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi about the details of the Village Administration Officers' Orders report at the Collectorate Conference Hall. So far, there are 133 clusters in 228 gram panchayats under 15 mandals in the district, out of which 135 people have written the exams... The officials have prepared a list of 109 eligible candidates. Currently, arrangements have been made to issue appointment letters to 81 people as Gram Panchayat Administrative Officers. District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has instructed the officials to make complete arrangements to take the eligible beneficiaries to Hyderabad.

Additional Collector Revenue N. Khimya Nayak, Collectorate Administrative Officer Bhanu Prakash, RDO Subrahmanyam and many others participated in this meeting.