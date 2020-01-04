Appointment of Somesh Kumar a quid pro quo move, alleges Congress

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday alleged that the appointment of IAS officer Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary of government of Telangana was a 'quid pro quo' arrangement.

Addressing a press conference, Sravan said that Somesh Kumar, a 1989 batch officer, was made the Chief Secretary by superseding 15 others senior IAS officers.

They include BP Acharya (of 1983 batch); Ajay Mishra (1984); Suresh Chanda, Chitra Ramachandran, Pushpa Subramanyam and Hiralal Samariya (now with GoI) of 1985 batch; Rajeshwar Tewari (1986); RR Mishra and Vasudha Mishra (GoI) of 1987; Aadhar Sinha, Shalini Mishra and Sri Lakshmi (1988); Rani Kumudini (GoI) of 1988 and Shanti Kumari (1989).

Sravan said all set precedents, norms and rules pertaining to promotion of IAS officials have been violated. He suspected the appointment to be 'quid pro quo' as Somesh Kumar, as the then Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has allegedly helped TRS win municipal elections in February 2016.

There were allegations of deletion of more than 15 lakh voters, inclusion of fake voters, reorganisation and reservation of wards in a partisan manner and other irregularities, he alleged.

The AICC spokesperson said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed Somesh Kumar on the top post despite the fact that he belongs to Andhra cadre.

He said it was unfair on the part of the Chief Minister to neglect Telangana cadre officials to favour an Andhra cadre IAS officer.

He said the Chief Minister had contended that Somesh Kumar's appointment would bring stability in governance as he will be in service till December 31, 2023.

He asked as to how K Chandrashekar Rao assigned the post of State's Chief Secretary to an official who is serving on the basis of CAT stay.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister's Office has turned out to be an asylum for Retired AIS officers. AICC Tribal Department Vice Chairman Bellaiah Nayak, TPCC General Secretary Kailash and TPCC Spokesperson Satyam Srirangam were also present.