Archaeologists urge protection of Jain shrine at Ramappa temple

Hyderabad: A beautiful single shrine of Jain faith located near the UNESCO world heritage site Ramappa (Rudreswara) temple at Palampet in Venkatapur mandal, Mulug district awaits protection by the concerned Government Agency said Heritage activities, E Sivanagi Reddy, and Arvind Arya Secretary, a Warangal based TORCH (Team of Research on Culture and Heritage) who visited the shrine grown with vegetation on Sunday.

The duo heritage lovers mention that the Jain temple has a garbhagriha and arthamandapa, enshrined with a stepped pyramidal Kadamba nagara Sikhara decoration with Sukanasa projected on its front side.

















They hold that the temple small but beautiful raised on a simple adhisthana, has plain walls, perpetrated Jalis at the entrance whose lintel is depicted with a series of miniature sikharas built in typical 13th century CE, Kakatiya style, the shrine houses a pedestal depicted with lion sculptures, a Lanchana(symbol) of Vardhana Mahavira, the 24th Jain Trithankara, giving a clue that the shrine was dedicated to Mahavira whole Idol is not seen in the garbhagriha.

While expressing their profound thanks to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad Circle, for protecting two more temples at Palampet, Dr. Reddy and Arvind Arya urged ASI to consider the Jain Shrine, to add to the list of their Protected monuments after which proper care and upkeep could be best assured.