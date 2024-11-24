Archaka Maha Sabha in Jogulamba Gadwal District Highlights Key Demands for Priests' Welfare

Gadwal: In a significant gathering, the Archaka Maha Sabha was held at the Sri Sri Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Temple premises in Ieeja Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. This was the first meeting after Chakravarti Acharyulu was elected as the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya District President of Jogulamba Gadwal. Archakas honored him with garlands in recognition of his leadership.

The event was presided over by Chakravarti Acharyulu and attended by the United District Vice-President Ashok Acharyulu. During the meeting, the Archakas discussed continuing their daily services to the deities and highlighted several demands to be presented to the government.

Key Demands Presented by Archakas:

1. Increase in Minimum Salary: The previous BRS government had provided nominal salaries to temple priests. The Archakas urged the current Congress government to increase the minimum salary to ₹22,000.

2. Housing: Archakas without proper housing requested the allocation of land under government schemes like Indiramma Housing.

3. Job Security: Archakas emphasized the need for permanent employment safeguards.

4. Healthcare Benefits: The priests requested free medical treatment for themselves and their family members in case of health issues.

5. Welfare Schemes: Archakas sought access to various government welfare schemes and demanded pressure on the government to ensure their inclusion.

6. Security for Archakas: The priests highlighted the importance of providing security to temple staff.

The meeting concluded with a call for every Archaka to participate in the submission of memorandums to the government for these demands.

Appointments of Mandal In-Charges:

The following appointments were announced for various mandals in the district:

Gattu Mandal In-Charge: Jangam Paramesh,

Maldakal Mandal In-Charge: Guru Venkataswamy,

Ieeja Mandal In-Charge: Nagaraju,

Rajoli Mandal In-Charge: Adavi Swamy,

Gadwal Mandal In-Charge: Naresh Swamy,

The meeting saw active participation from Archakas across the district and was attended by key officials, including United District Vice-President Ashok Acharyulu, United District Secretary Sekharayya Swamy, Gadwal District Honorary President Raghu Sharma, and Panchikala Padu Shiva.

This Maha Sabha underscored the need for government support and the unity of temple priests in addressing their challenges and achieving their goals.