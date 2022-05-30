Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Both skill and knowledge should be taught

Our education should focus on holistic development of the learner. It should not be just skill or just knowledge. One should be strong physically, mentally, emotionally, morally and spiritually. Spirituality is nothing to do with the religion. This type of education which strengthens their body, mind, and feelings will ensure their all round development and makes them responsible citizens of the country. Just the knowledge or skill may make them powerful but to be channellised in proper way they need a comprehensive approach to everything they encounter in their lives. This integrated outlook will help them to be perfect human beings and in this lies a solution to many present day problems. J Uma Maheshwari, Asst. Prof of English, SRR College, Karimnagar.

Place thrust on skill development

The Central government struck the right chord by rolling out the New Education Policy that focuses on skill development. To me, institutions should give thrust on skill development right from the school level. By the time the children reach +2 or graduation, they will have a clear vision about their area of interest. However, they need the support of their elders. We are in a society where parents target their ward either to become a doctor or an engineer. The parents seldom consider their wards' interest. Instead of jumping on the bandwagon of seeking medical or engineering seats, it's time to encourage kids to become what they want to become.

Dr Kusmua Surya Kiran, Tourism Coordinator, Warangal

Institutions must focus on teaching skills

Our education system is limited to providing mere degrees rather than skills. This must be changed from time to time for at least every 10 years. Review of syllabus by a team of experts including entrepreneurs and research scholars during the change of syllabus is mandatory to give better output and future of the students. I appeal both State and Central governments to make internship and apprentice part and parcel at diploma and degree level to settle the students at good positions with skill set.

Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, Social worker, Nalgonda



Students should undergo skill development training

Our education should focus on skill development, it is essential because one's skills determine their ability to execute their plans with success. In today's comparative world it is very essential. In skill-based learning, students are trained to become successful leaders in their chosen field. So along with degree, graduates students should undergo skill development training.

N Sravani, educationist, Hyderabad

Honing skills leads to success

Having a degree or a diploma certainly has its own importance in a student's career. In order to gain a degree or diploma students need to have some level of skill. We can say that a totally dumb student cannot earn the degree or diploma. In view of this earning a diploma or degree is the first towards honing one's skills which leads to the success in life.

S Prabhavathi M.A,B.Ed ( Academician), Kothagudem