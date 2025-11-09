Around 300 Students Participate in Taekwondo Belt Promotion Ceremony at Aiza ZPHS Boys High School

Gadwal: A grand Taekwondo Belt Promotion Ceremony was held this morning at the Zilla Parishad High School (Boys), Aiza Municipality Center. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 300 students belonging to three Taekwondo academies operating within Aiza town.

The ceremony was graced by Master K. Srihari, the State Taekwondo General Secretary and President of the Telangana State Taekwondo Association, who attended as the chief guest. He personally presented new belts to the students who successfully passed their promotion examinations.

Also participating in the program were Master Shikshavali Achari, President of Jogulamba Gadwal District Taekwondo Association, and Senior Taekwondo Master and Advocate Madhu Master, who jointly distributed belts and congratulated the students for their progress and discipline.

Speaking on the occasion, Master K. Srihari praised the dedication and hard work of the students and instructors, emphasizing that Taekwondo not only promotes physical fitness but also builds character, confidence, and respect. He encouraged the young practitioners to continue their training with perseverance and to aim for national and international achievements.

The event was successfully organized under the supervision of local Taekwondo masters including Master K. Sudheer Kumar, Master Pradeep Sagar, and others who supported the smooth conduct of the belt examinations and the promotion ceremony.

Parents and teachers expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the instructors and the association in promoting martial arts among school students. The event concluded with group photographs and a pledge by all participants to uphold the true spirit of Taekwondo — discipline, respect, and perseverance.