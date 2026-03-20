Arrangements in place for hassle-free conduct of Eid prayers at city Eidgahs

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers at Eidgah across the city. Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini visited Eidgah Mir Alam to review arrangements for the upcoming Eid ul Fitr prayers.

The Minority Welfare Department and the Telangana State Wakf Board oversaw the arrangements at the Mir Alam Eidgah, Khadeem Eidgah Madannapet, and Bagh-e-Aam Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens, which see scores of Namazis turning up each year on Eid. Over one lakh people are expected to offer the Eid prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah. Waqf Board Chairman Azmatullah along with Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen and other department officers including GHMC, TGSPDCL, Water Board, police departments inspected the arrangements at Eidgah Mir Alam.

They inspected the facilities and reviewed the preparations. The team checked whether all arrangements were ready for smooth and peaceful Eid prayers.

They reviewed sanitation, drinking water supply, traffic control, security and medical services. They also discussed crowd regulation measures. Officials briefed the dignitaries about the steps taken for public convenience and safety.

The Chairman Azmatullah Hussaini stressed the need for coordination between departments. He asked officials to complete all arrangements well in advance. He also said proper coordination would help provide a hassle free experience for worshippers.

The water board made arrangements to keep adequate water for ablution and drinking. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also took up cleaning works at the Eidgahs for the Eidprayers.

Moreover, the Hyderabad police will also deploy close to 1,000 police personnel to maintain security during the Eid prayers. Bomb detection teams also conducted a search, and routine checks will be held. The oldest Eidgah of the city, the ‘Khadeem Eidgah’ or ‘Purani Eidgah’ at Madannapet is stated to be around 400 years old and built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty in the 16th century. Over 50,000 people gather to attend the Eid prayers. Inside the Eidgah premises around 15,000 attend prayers while another 35,000 to 40,000 attend prayers outside on the roads.

Similarly, the arrangements at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank, First Lancer Eidgah, Eidgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah Quthbullapur, EidgahNarsingi and other religious places were also completed.

The TGSRTC will also arrange for special buses to Eidgah Mir Alam from different areas of the city.