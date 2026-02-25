Arvind Dharmapuri appointed team leader of India–Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group

Nizamabad: Arvind Dharmapuri, Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, has been appointed as the Team Leader of the India–Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group constituted under the auspices of the Parliament of India. The appointment marks a significant recognition for the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency and for Telangana, with three MPs from the State being entrusted with leadership roles in different friendship groups.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Ukraine at the parliamentary level. It seeks to enhance mutual cooperation and expand opportunities in the fields of education, trade and culture through sustained dialogue and engagement between lawmakers of the two nations.

The group, headed by Arvind Dharmapuri, comprises eminent parliamentarians from both Houses. Its members include former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Rajya Sabha – Nominated), Laxmikant Pappu Nishad (Lok Sabha – SP), Amar Sharadrao Kale (Lok Sabha – NCP-SP), Khalilur Rahman (Lok Sabha – AITC), Hanuman Beniwal (Lok Sabha – RLP), Dr Prabha Mallikarjun (Lok Sabha – INC), Shivamangal Singh Tomar (Lok Sabha – BJP), I.S. Inbadurai (Rajya Sabha – AIADMK), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Rajya Sabha – INC) and Sadanand Mhalu Tanavade (Rajya Sabha – BJP). Describing the appointment as a matter of pride for the people of Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for entrusting him with the responsibility.

He stated that he would work towards strengthening India’s global engagement and enhancing the country’s prestige at the international level.

Meanwhile, from Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was appointed as Team Leader of the Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship Group, while Asaduddin Owaisi was selected as Team Leader of the Oman Parliamentary Friendship Group.