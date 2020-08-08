As cases surge, officials hold 'rapid fever survey' in Nalgonda for early detection of coronavirus

As positive cases surge in Nalgonda, the District Medical and Health Department began a 'rapid fever survey' for early detection of coronavirus. Nalgonda reported a total of 1,500 cases so far out of which 900 are active.

The survey is being carried out in 31 Mandals which have over 800 villages.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Kondal Rao said that a team comprising ASHA workers, auxiliary nursing midwife and medical staff will check the symptoms of coronavirus in each person by conducting a door-to-door survey. The team will be in contact with Primary Health Care centres which in turn will communicate the health status of people to district-level authorities, he said.

Kondal Rao added that the survey would help in early detection of the virus which in turn reduces the fatality rate by treating early.

It is known the Nalgonda district has gone into self-imposed lockdown till August 14 in the view of a surge in coronavirus cases. It is learned that no oxygen bed at the Nalgonda district government hospital has been left out of 35 oxygen beds. On Friday, Nalgonda reported 61 cases out of the total 2,256 cases across the state.