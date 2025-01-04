As part of the Road Safety Month, fines should be imposed on those who do not follow traffic rules along with awareness programs District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Live
After a video conference with the State Road Transport Minister on Saturday afternoon, a review was held with the district officials.
Wanaparthy District : After a video conference with the State Road Transport Minister on Saturday afternoon, a review was held with the district officials.
The transport department officer was instructed to prepare a schedule of programs for each day to create awareness among the people about traffic rules in the district. Roads, Buildings and Panchayat Raj engineers were instructed to take steps such as putting up signboards and installing speed breakers in 49 places identified as black spots for road accidents. He was instructed to remove dangerous turning points in the middle of the road in the town. Police and transport department officials were instructed to increase the staff and impose fines on those who do not follow the rules (not wearing helmets, traveling beyond the limit, driving vehicles in a wrong direction, parking in places where there is no parking). It was suggested that those who come to the Collectorate and SP office should be fined for not wearing helmets.
He ordered that all strict measures should be taken to prevent road accidents in the district and that it should be implemented.
District SP Ravula Giridhar, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, RDO Subramaniam, DSP Venkateswara Rao, RTO Manasa, Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer Mallaiah, Roads and Buildings DE Sitarama Swamy and other officials participated.